Florida has a history of sending the wrong people to prison. The least it can do is make it easier for them to get the compensation they deserve.

The state of Florida took 37 years from Robert DuBoise, imprisoning him for a rape and murder he did not commit. In return, the state Legislature last week awarded him $1.85 million. Nothing can give him all those years back — and the state needs to keep working on a better process of compensating the wrongly convicted — but the money will help. The governor should sign off on the payment as soon as possible.

