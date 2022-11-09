A decade ago, floods made some strange bedfellows in America.

An unlikely coalition of free-market conservatives, good government groups, environmentalists and insurance industry lobbyists came together in 2012 to push Congress to reform the National Flood Insurance Program. The upshot of the bipartisan bill was simple: to end many of the federal subsidies for flood insurance premiums and to eventually stop the NFIP from borrowing from the Treasury to pay out claims.

Recommended for you