Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy and windy. A few showers this afternoon. High 79F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain likely. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.