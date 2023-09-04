Labor Day weekend is much-anticipated. Many people look forward to Labor Day weekend because it offers one last extended break to enjoy summer weather. Though summer does not officially end until September is nearly over, for many people Labor Day, which is celebrated annually on the first Monday in September, marks the unofficial end of summer.

But Labor Day is more than just one final chance to embrace the relaxed vibe of summer and soak up some rays. In fact, Labor Day boasts a unique history that’s worth celebrating for a variety of reasons.

