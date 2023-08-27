Only about 1% of vehicles on U.S. roads are EVs, but that number will climb exponentially. They need to pay their fair share.

Electric cars don’t pay a gas tax, the one that helps build and maintain roads and bridges. They use batteries, not gasoline. That didn’t matter much back when Tesla more often referred to the eccentric Serbian American inventor rather than the world’s best-known electric car. But with an estimated 2.4 million all-electric vehicles on U.S. roads — and millions more plug-in hybrids that need gas only if their batteries run down — it’s time they pay their fair share to repair and build our roads.

