You’d think state leaders would choose their words more carefully when addressing the only property insurance ratings agency standing between our insurance crisis and a full-blown meltdown of the housing market. Name calling won’t win friends or influence people, much less create more affordable insurance options.

Last month, the Demotech, Inc., an Ohio-based financial ratings firm, announced it would downgrade 17 private insurers operating in Florida. The move prompted a sharp response from state leaders, including counterproductive complaints to federal home mortgage agencies about Florida’s lone property insurance ratings agency.

