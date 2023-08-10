There was a time when constructive bipartisanship in the United States Congress was routine business practice. Not so today. Hyperpartisanship among lawmakers has produced a bitterness and intransigence that make even the most mundane of matters subject to political warfare.

Amid that backdrop, it is worthy of note that the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed an important and public spirited piece of legislation that will greatly improve and modernize the nation’s organ procurement and transplant system.

