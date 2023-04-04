Gee, just what Florida needs: a bloated, expensive State Guard with boats, planes and helicopters, possible cell-phone hacking powers, the ability to arrest and carry arms and a $10 million headquarters, all in a force that can be called up only by the governor.

That’s the latest proposal coming out of Tallahassee in a session where lawmakers never seem to reach rock bottom in their scraping obeisance to Gov. DeSantis.

