Menstruation has been stigmatized, made out to be gross and kept secret, lest women disturb those shocked by bodily functions. Of course, this is no longer the Victorian era — or even the 1950s — and changing times in American society have helped make menstruation more of a fact of life, which it is.

But that doesn’t mean young women want to go public when they are having their periods. Or let their schools store information on their last menstruation or “how many periods” they have had “in the past 12 months.”

