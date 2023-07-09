The latest Nation’s Report Card gives us a lesson in the importance of measuring progress — or the lack of it.

The grim news courses through the latest Nation’s Report Card: Half a century of educational “progress” has yielded no progress at all. The National Center for Education Statistics’ long-term trend assessments for American 13-year-olds in math and reading make for tough reading. The upshot? Reading scores fell to where they started when the tests were first given in the 1970s, when Richard Nixon was president. And math scores were nearly as dismal.

