No disabled child should grow up in a nursing home. That should be obvious — but in Florida, it’s not.

For 10 long years, the state has been in court fighting litigation over its system of care for some of Florida’s most severely disabled children. About 140 of these kids — “medically fragile” children — do, in fact, live in nursing homes. Another 1,800 are at risk of the same fate. Many of the children require constant care, and parents are forced to leave them in nursing homes. Some spend their entire lives there.

