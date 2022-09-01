This is reality: Elections systems are as tamper-proof, as accountable, as transparent as they’ve ever been. Attempts at fraud are rare, and most — if not all — of them are speedily caught. The system is laden with checkpoints and security features. And most Floridians trust their local elections officials, keeping some of them on the job for decades.

But they can’t stop the crazy theories and stupid chatter. And they can’t force Florida officials to deal with the real threats to elections integrity, including torrents of underground money, shady tactics to trick voters and new laws that choke access to the easiest forms of voting.

