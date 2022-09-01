This is reality: Elections systems are as tamper-proof, as accountable, as transparent as they’ve ever been. Attempts at fraud are rare, and most — if not all — of them are speedily caught. The system is laden with checkpoints and security features. And most Floridians trust their local elections officials, keeping some of them on the job for decades.
But they can’t stop the crazy theories and stupid chatter. And they can’t force Florida officials to deal with the real threats to elections integrity, including torrents of underground money, shady tactics to trick voters and new laws that choke access to the easiest forms of voting.
Among the nonsense theories floating around: Software that can “flip” votes from one candidate to another, or voting machines rigged to shred ballots. In a local restaurant, Orange County Supervisor Bill Cowles said he heard fellow diners describe (as fact)a plot to stuff bags of ballots into planes bound for Germany.
Others want you to believe a torrent of illicit votes are pouring into the system from felons, undocumented immigrants and people who died years ago.
The image being pushed portrays an American election system eaten up with fraud. Some believe it has already failed catastrophically, stealing the presidency from Donald Trump and handing it to Joe Biden.
It’s all crazy talk. But we’re hearing it way too much lately, often from people who know for sure that they are spreading lies.
Lake County Elections Supervisor Alan Hays spoke for many Floridians earlier this month, when he irritably confronted GOP leaders in his own county — and party. Responding to an email that went out on official Lake County Republican Executive Committee letterhead, which claimed that mail ballots were a big source of elections fraud, he said: “I am embarrassed as a Lake County citizen. I am insulted as the supervisor of elections.... Nobody is going to get away with telling lies about my office and the people who work there and administer elections.”
In a March op-ed, Seminole Supervisor Chris Anderson agreed. “Everyone in our office’s priority is to ensure that your choice counts,” he wrote. And Cowles backed Hays’ outburst with descriptions of some of his ballot security measures — including the fact that ballot drop-off boxes and carriers are never out of sight of elections workers or sworn law enforcement officers. The ballots are opened and inspected in public sessions, and Cowles, like other supervisors, makes sure that the times and locations of those sessions are publicly available.
As The Sentinel’s Steve Lemongello reported, a squad of operatives from the local GOP has been dogging Orange County’s elections offices recently, attending those public sessions and insisting that some ballots be thrown out. Like most efforts, they only identified a handful of potential violations among tens of thousands of ballots cast.
We see three possible motives behind attempts to undermine perceptions of vote integrity.
The first is intimidation. Naming a new elections police force, and blaring accusations of fraud and wrongdoing, are clearly designed to intimidate low-income and minority voters who are already afraid of being charged with minor offenses. If so, it’s worth noting that most of the proven fraudsters are people who try to vote in their homes “up north” and in Florida.
The next motive: Undermine confidence in the vote. That makes it easier to throw epic tantrums when a favored candidate loses. And it encourages a “why bother” attitude among the populace that makes them less likely to go to the polls.
Finally — and perhaps most important — there’s an obvious attempt to take attention off the reality that GOP officials are throwing up roadblocks to ballot access, such as a new law that makes obtaining absentee ballots more difficult. They are breaking down campaign finance laws that have unleashed floods of secret money, directed by nefarious motives, into the political system. They won’t tighten laws that allow campaigns to hoodwink voters.
Floridians deserve better. They deserve political parties who won’t try to trick them into wasting their votes, and they deserve leaders who won’t try to trick them into believing that elections aren’t trustworthy. We’re glad local elections officials are speaking out, and we hope they continue to do so.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.