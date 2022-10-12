Maybe an apocalypse really is coming.
That’s what Alex Jones would have us believe. That so many people swallowed his vile manipulations feels like some version of a functioning society coming to an end.
So it came as a relief when Jones finally did something last week he should have done all along: He shut up.
But while Jones refused to testify as his defamation awards trial drew to a close in Waterbury, we retain little hope that he will stop fueling an audience with an unsettling interest in conspiracy theories.
Out of the courtroom, Jones bemoaned his inability to explain himself while the Sandy Hook families “can make claims without proof.”
Those surreal words are from a posting on his “InfoWars” website, so take them for what they’re worth. “InfoWars” quotes him saying “What they got was their publicity stunt for their charities and their 73 million dollars in Remington, and the cash machine squeezing money out of the dead children’s bodies.”
Nearly a decade after 26 children and educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, their families are still subjected to such hurtful rubbish from Jones.
“Alex Jones” no longer is a noun, but a synonym. It’s shorthand for anyone who broadcasts absurd fabrications that fuel suffering. He built a fortune on the graves of children, and despite how much he is forced to pay, we have no doubt he will continue to seek ways to mangle the definition of free speech.
The arrival of Dec. 14 will reflexively revive memories of a day the American landscape seemed to change. We should pause to mourn the victims and reflect on the successes and failures in enacting gun reform and efforts to enhance mental health services.
But, as much as we would like to, we should not forget Alex Jones.
For reasonable human beings, it’s hard to fathom that any person can perpetuate actions that cause family members of a slain child to receive death threats. But Jones does not work alone. His lies about Sandy Hook being a hoax perpetuated by actors posing as parents should never have found an audience. Yet he tapped a mine of millions of followers. He profited though willing advertisers. Many will now likely drift off in search of other conspirators. Some will cling to Jones out of some depraved loyalty.
Alex Jones proved there is profit in The Big Lie. Eventually, even such untruths have trouble hiding in the light of a courtroom. But it’s become easy to cloak lies in the labyrinth of the internet without consequences.
Taking Jones’ money away feels akin to depriving a child of a favorite toy as a penalty for lying. Jones eventually conceded the Sandy Hook tragedy “was 100% real.” Just a few days ago, he said “I’m done saying I’m sorry.”
That hardly sounds like someone who learned from his punishment.
It took the grit of a few parents to publicly expose and shame Jones. The reward they deserve is that The Big Lie in America becomes diminished. It would be fitting if some good parenting could help heal a nation.
An editorial from the Hearst Connecticut Media.