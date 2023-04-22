Florida has a 12-month wildfire season. We always have to have our guard up, but do catch an occasional break like we did several days ago. The heavy rains over the three days did little to put out the chance of a wildfire as our county firefighters can attest.

The most active part of the wildfire season coincides with our dry season, which is December through June. We most often see wildfire activity at its peak due to the occurrence of lightning with dry thunderstorms that are common in March, April and May. We have seen few of those thunderstorms this year, but that doesn’t mean we can let our guards down.

