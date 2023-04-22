Florida has a 12-month wildfire season. We always have to have our guard up, but do catch an occasional break like we did several days ago. The heavy rains over the three days did little to put out the chance of a wildfire as our county firefighters can attest.
The most active part of the wildfire season coincides with our dry season, which is December through June. We most often see wildfire activity at its peak due to the occurrence of lightning with dry thunderstorms that are common in March, April and May. We have seen few of those thunderstorms this year, but that doesn’t mean we can let our guards down.
Typically, fire chances get larger as the dry season continues. That’s because grass, plants and trees lose water. The drier the vegetation gets, the more the susceptibility to wildfires. And that also means more fuel for the fire to encompass a larger area.
With the temperatures expected to keep climbing and no significant rain in the forecast, each of us needs to be watchful and careful.
There is still a lot of dead fuel on the ground, and it’s getting dryer every day. It could ignite easily.
As you clean up your property, please don’t be tempted to burn brush or other debris. Find another way to discard of the vegetation and debris.
If you’re taking advantage of spring and enjoying the outdoors by camping, here is some suggestions for campfires:
— Use existing campfire rings when possible.
— Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Pile any extra wood away from the fire.
— Campfires should be less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in diameter. Only charcoal or untreated wood should be used as fuel. A good bed of coals or a small fire surrounded by rocks gives plenty of heat. Scrape away litter, duff, and any burnable material within a 10-foot-diameter circle. This will keep the campfire from spreading.
— Be sure your match is out. Hold it until it is cold.
— Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.
— Drown the fire with water when extinguishing. Make sure all embers, coals and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.
— Stir the remains, add more water, and stir again. If you do not have water, use dirt. Do not bury your coals as they can smolder and break out.
— Consider using a small stove for cooking in remote areas vs. making a campfire.
Remember, Highlands County is currently under a burn ban, set April 5 and to sunset in 90 days unless it is canceled early or extended longer. If the ban is to be extended, the public will be given 10 days notice through advertising.
Our local fire departments have already responded to several wildfires.
Let’s hope the wildfire activity we are likely to be facing in coming weeks and months is manageable.
Our public safety officials may be tired, but they aren’t too tired to keep protecting the citizens and our property. For that, we are thankful.