In the “free state of Florida,” Gov. DeSantis and Republican legislators want to gut free speech.

That kind of blatant hypocrisy — you’re free to do what you want as long as I agree with it — has been nearly normalized, first by Donald Trump (the self-proclaimed law-and-order president who incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol) and now by DeSantis in Florida, who has made hypocrisy a central feature of his administration.

Recommended for you