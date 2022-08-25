The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, charged with guarding against abuse at the agency, might have engaged in wrongdoing instead. Now, Congress must probe not only how Secret Service text messages related to the Jan. 6 insurrection went missing but also whether the official responsible for getting to the bottom of this implausible mishap covered it up.

Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chairs of the House Oversight Committee and House Homeland Security Committee, respectively, wrote to Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari last week demanding that he cooperate with their investigation — after, they say in their letter, he refused to produce requested documents or allow his staff to sit for transcribed interviews. The need for this withheld information is real: The Secret Service communications, including those from members of Donald Trump’s security detail, supposedly disappeared in an “IT migration,” a slip-up almost unbelievable for an arm of government immersed in cyber incident response. These texts could provide insight into the then-president’s actions and state of mind as armed rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

