Dragging splayed fingers through the surprisingly warm water, a sparkling glow startled my senses. It was instantly clear this would be better than I anticipated. A sense of magic filled my thoughts as I splashed embers by flicking my wet fingers. Digging deep with my paddle, an electrified fire burst into view. It was absolutely mesmerizing.
I had seen advertising about bioluminescence kayak tours for a couple years. They depart from a waterway known as Mosquito Lagoon meaning few in the Harris & Co. crew were eager to participate. The idea of being in a small plastic boat out on the ocean in pitch darkness while being feasted on by various species of biting insects seemed unpleasant and risky. As one said, “There’s stuff out there that can eat you.”
Bull sharks and barracudas aside, I decided I was finally going to jump in and made reservations. With a promise of treated clothing, no-see-um nets and plenty of high concentration DEET spray, I provided a measure of confidence for the outing and had an agreeable partner join in. We were going kayaking in the glow.
Upon arrival, multitudes of outfitters scurried like ants getting their groups organized. Run like a well-oiled machine, life-vests and glow sticks were dispensed and basic paddling instructions given. I can’t imagine this as a first ever excursion because paddling the Indian River in the dark was somewhat disorienting. If you’ve been out on the water even just a few times though, it’s absolutely doable.
Heavily scented with OFF and sweating in the still night air, we were pushed out and paddled to the meet-up buoy with the others. No moonlight or stars provided light as the overcast sky was heavily laden with rain clouds and we feared cancellation.
Thankfully, it merely sprinkled on us, providing an astounding display of jumping sparks of light. Each raindrop hit and lit the water for an instant. Looking out into the darkness it was like seeing fireflies blinking all around. I dipped my paddle and pushed hard, with the resulting swirl releasing that first spray of electric light reminiscent of a mini explosion.
Each paddle dip caused a smoke-like eruption of light. A flick of water led to a leaping of sparks not unlike a burning campfire. Bubbling with laughter and excitement, we pushed at the seawater and delighted in the resulting light show. Every now and then a fish would dart away leaving a neon green trail in its wake. Mullet jumping created a pop of lights and shower of embers. Unlike anything I had ever experienced, my joy increased as we left the open water to slip into a maze of mangroves.
Silently we paddled with our only beacons, the blinking green and red lights of our guide and the blue glow sticks of the kayakers in front of us. Darker now within the shelter of vegetation on either side, the electrified appearance of the water was bold, brighter, and nearly unbelievable in its intensity. I just couldn’t help but drag my fingers, swirl my paddle, and grasp handfuls of the glowing goodness to let it drip bright glowing runners down my sleeve. Our two-hour paddle excursion was over far too soon, but the memories will burn in our minds for many years to come.