For Mr. Arceo: While I do not always agree with your view, I enjoy your progression as a writer and must applaud you for calling out your piers for their cavalier attitude during these trying times.
But why stop there.
The Highlands News-Sun had a story Saturday. Why did your reporter not call the person out? There was a directive that only necessary travel should be done. Why was his trip to his friend necessary? Call him out also about does he realize his travel may have spread the virus to hundreds more?
The only way we get past this is to stop being stupid.
I call on all people, to call out people who are not using common sense.
I myself called out two the other day at the grocery store. One was a woman who was in the store at 8 a.m. (which is supposed to be for seniors only). She had three kids in tow, who by nature touch everything. The second was a woman I had to wait for (social distance) while she spent five minutes picking up and deciding which paste sauce she wanted. I finally told her to get out of the way so those of us who know what we need can get out of there.
We need everyone to call out the people who are being stupid!
Arthur Brand
Avon Park
Editor's note: The person who traveled to visit a friend had done so prior to the stay-at-home order being issued, as explained in the story.