I recently received the following from a near and dear friend, who had just received it from one of her daughters. After reading the message once, yet a second time, it came to me that this would be very therapeutic for many a family at this time of the year.
We hate to recall what happened to the SunTrust families earlier this year where young mothers and a grandmother were so cruelly taken from this world leaving young children without their mother or a grandmother. With that in mind, I have received permission to quote Brittney McDaniel Baez’s thoughts of her father’s death and the impact it has had on her. It just seemed to be a timely message to forward to the editor.
To quote: “Life fools you into thinking that you are going to just go on forever. When my father went to heaven earlier this year, I became more aware of the mortality hidden in the shadows of everyone’s life. Before the altering event, most people live their life as if they are never going to die. The chaos of the day can overshadow the importance of life. Having a parent go to Heaven early in their life can change this perspective, it is like life completely stops. The world once known to you becomes unfamiliar.
“I realize now how insignificant my worries once were. The only thing that truly matters in life is family and those that you consider family, true friends and your health. Many people live to work but we need to work more on living. On your death bed I promise you will not think of work, designer items or what others think. You will think of your husband, wife, children, family, friends and what impact you made on those you are temporarily leaving behind.
“When your world crumbles and you find it hard to breathe after dealing with someone physically not here on earth, you realize who your “tribe” consists of. Some people might surprise you, I have been surprised by some of the people that have shown up for me and equally as surprised by some of the people who have not shown up for me through this. For those that do show up, you develop a love so deep that becomes unbreakable. It is a love that far exceeds what we ever imagined.
“Everybody is most supportive in the first handful of weeks and yet that is not necessarily when it is needed. It is in those weeks that your reality is blurred by shock. However, in the weeks to come, when reality sets in, that is when support is especially needed. Yes, life continues to go on for others and often the texts, phone calls come to a halt.
“Moving forward means finding a new ‘normal.’ I will never move on, my life will never be the same and now I just have to figure out how to continue with a big hole in my heart. I cannot help but smile thinking of how big of an impact my father has made on my life — the memories will fill my heart every day. Yet behind every smile is a crippling pain only you would understand if you have felt such grief. Having a parent go to heaven at a young age is life altering. The thought of having to live longer on earth without them physically here feels like a stab in the heart. I long for just one more second with my father or one more funny joke/story that he would tell; no one can make me laugh like him. I long for him to hold my baby, yet when I long for these moments I am reminded that a spiritual presence can be deeper and stronger than even a physical presence. We just have to be open and believe in God’s plan.
“I hope that no one takes for granted having parents that are able to hold their children or seeing them as grandparents. Having a parent that has seen your child grow and flourish throughout life is a gift that not everyone is granted.
“I am who I am because of my father, his blood runs right through me, I am a reflection of him. My father admired strong people who dealt with the cards they were given. He admired people of faith who trusted in God’s plan and that is who I will always be, I will live to make him proud.
“Life is short and for some it is even shorter. No one is invincible and sometimes unexplainable things happen to good people for unidentified reasons. We just have to live life to the fullest and deal with the cards that we are dealt until we are reunited again.” — thoughts shared by Brittney McDaniel Baez.
Brittney and her family would like to share with your readers the Blessings of this Christmas season and a healthy and prosperous New Year.
Editor’s note: Brittney is the daughter of Jeffrey McDaniel. The McDaniel family is a cattle family well known in South Florida. Brittney was only 18 weeks pregnant when her father suddenly passed away in September 2019.
Shelagh Byatt is a Lake Placid resident.