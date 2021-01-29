I have never been lost, but I have been geographically embarrassed more than once. In today’s high-tech world, you have to try hard to get lost. Our phones, cars and most anything else that transports us from one place to another is GPS equipped. Even before GPS was so widespread, we could and still can call up a map site on our computers and print out the map with any and all possible things to see and do along the route.
Since I was a wee lad riding along on family road trips, I was the one who had the road map in my lap tracing our progress from one state map to another. There were lots of symbols and different colored lines that meant different types of roads. When was the last time you used a road map?
Aircraft navigation, like most other things in our world, has evolved. A student pilot today is taught many of the basic methods of getting from one place to another. There are two major ways, Dead Reckoning and Pilotage. Both are effective and have different methods. Dead Reckoning has been around a long time. It requires calculations of time, speed, distance and direction. Dead Reckoning made possible the historic flight of Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart and other pioneering pilots. If your calculations and all of the factors are not done accurately, you might wind up dead, hence the term “Dead Reckoning.” We are still looking for Amelia Earhart.
Pilotage is navigating by looking out the window and identifying landmarks along your planned route. This requires a map or being familiar with the area you are flying over. For example, when I have flown south of Sebring and I’m headed back to the airport, it is easy to see Lake Istapoga and I know the runways are just northwest of the lake.
Maps we use when flying by visual flight rules (VFR) are called sectional charts. They are designed to be used by pilots and have a great deal of specific information. Landmarks are clearly identified that include towns, multi-lane highways, specific outlines of lakes, railroad tracks and of course airports. There are special blocks of information with radio frequencies, airspace restrictions and other items a pilot will need to consider. Sectional charts are updated and reprinted every six months to identify changes such as new radio towers, frequency changes or other critical information. Everything a pilot will need to plot a course and stay on it is in the sectional chart.
Most pilots don’t use sectional charts anymore, although the FAA requires that a current sectional chart be in the airplane even though you might have other electronic navigation devices with you. Sectional charts don’t have batteries that go dead and are not subject to electrical failure or GPS satellite reception not working.
Yes, I have a wonderful GPS unit that is attached to the control yoke of my little Cessna 150. It displays the same image as I would see on a sectional chart, but only the small area over which I am flying. It also displays a small green airplane icon on a moving map showing exactly where I am during my flight. With the touch of a few icons, I can immediately find the nearest airport in case of an emergency, plot a course directly to any point I can find in the data base or see on the map, and I can seek out the lowest fuel prices at different airports and much more. I admit, I’m spoiled and feel naked if I’m flying without it. A feature I use all the time is identifying at any given moment the distance I am from the airport when I am coming into land and will be entering the pattern. By broadcasting this on my approach I’m able to give other pilots on the Unicom frequency an accurate indication of where I am. This helps everyone avoid bumping into each other.
Recently we had just started class and one of my students, Kal Reifsnyder, came to me and asked if he could speak to me privately. When this happens to a teacher all sorts of concerns pop into your mind. As we sat down, he indicated he was ready to get his private pilot’s license. He’s motivated and a very good student and has the finances arranged to get going. He wanted to know what to do next. We chatted about instructors and flying frequently so he didn’t have to re-learn things from one lesson to another. I told him to get his FAA written exam done right away. I expect he will move quickly through the process since he has been immersed in the aviation curriculum for the last two years. He is also a nationally ranked competitive radio-controlled aircraft flyer. Transferring to the cockpit of a real airplane will be a very quick and smooth transition for him. Before he left class, I gave him a recent sectional chart, a “road map” for pilots and told him to get busy learning about what was on the map. So as Kal starts his journey into the skies, I’ll share his progress in future articles from time to time.
A final thought. Do you have a road map in your car? When was the last time you used one?
