It occurred to me recently while driving and surviving the heavy traffic on U.S. 27 in the Sebring area, there are many parallels to safely flying an aircraft and driving on U.S. 27. I sometimes imagine myself smoothly entering the final approach to that exit lane to make a left turn onto Golfview Drive, headed home.
There are some skills a safe pilot uses that I wish more of my fellow bumper car drivers on U.S. 27 would employ. There are three key skills: looking, anticipating and making good decisions.
Looking
I have often said to our high school aviation students, “there is nothing inside the cockpit that can hurt you compared to the things outside the airplane.” Keep scanning outside for other aircraft, bad weather, birds, and now the issue of drones.
As technology advances, GPS and iPads are commonly used in the cockpit of an aircraft. In smaller private aircraft, they are often carried from one rental aircraft to another rather than being mounted in the control panel within a good line of sight. This means they are left on the empty co-pilot seat or stuffed between the seats or on the lap of the pilot. The placement of these devices requires the pilot to take their eyes from looking outside to interacting with the devices inside. Things can happen fast when you are flying. Aircraft flying at you get there fast as both of you are moving at a high speed, and identifying aircraft flying near you can be difficult until they are right on top of you.
Drivers are doing the same thing with their cell phones and iPads, taking their eyes off the road. The driver may miss the person in the far-right lane deciding to cross over all three lanes to catch the left turn lane they are a few hundred feet from. Is that text worth it?
Anticipating
In pilot lingo, it is Situational Awareness (SA). A pilot is always aware of what is going on outside and inside the aircraft and then being prepared for whatever may happen. If you have a mechanical problem, where is the closest airport or open space to safely land the plane? Most flights are routine and don’t involve any emergencies, but as pilot-in-command you cannot afford to be unaware and unprepared. Safe pilots are fully engaged with their flight, concentrating on what needs to be monitored and done.
Driving on U.S. 27 can test your situational awareness skills. I have found there are intersections and other places in town where you need to be more vigilant as drivers here seem to do more crazy things than other places. Observing the slow driver in one of the left lanes signals that either they are lost, anticipating making a turn, or just like driving well below the speed of the other traffic. Besides the slow driver you need to anticipate what the other impatient drivers stuck behind them are going to do. Then there is the driver who has their directional signal on for miles. You never know what is going to happen. The best approach is to get way from them or fall back so you have more room and time to react.
When entering an airport traffic pattern with other aircraft of different types traveling at different speeds can develop a serious “pucker factor” for the pilot. Landing or taking off at a tower-controlled airport is much easier since there is a person in the control tower in contact with directing all the aircraft. It is the uncontrolled airport that can be the most challenging. This is the most common type pilots fly in and out of. Entering an uncontrolled airport traffic pattern is like the freeway entrance ramp from U.S. 27 to I-4 East. You must see what other vehicles are joining you, their speed and type and then figure a way to blend in with the flow of traffic without bending anything.
Good decisions
The third skill is making good decisions. Don’t push a bad situation. In pilot terms we call it Aeronautical Decision Making” (ADM). There are times when a pilot decides not to land and abort or “go around.” The pilot can always stay in the pattern, go around and attempt another better coordinated landing. Drivers also could learn to go farther down the road and find another place to turn rather than try and cross the three lanes to get the exit they are about to miss. U.S. 27 has plenty of places where a driver can smoothly transition to an exit lane and reverse their course.
Safe and skilled pilots conduct a pre-flight of their aircraft and plans the flight. They are not in a rush and understand they may have to delay due to weather or other unexpected issues. There have been aircraft accidents due to the pilot rushing and forgetting things to be checked or planned. There is also the dreaded “Get there-it is.” Here a pilot pushes the flight beyond prudent decisions such as flying beyond fuel limits, into bad weather, or being too tired to be on top of the situation. We see similar U.S. 27 “pilots” being impatient drivers, tailgating, swerving in and out of lanes, only to be stopped with you at the next traffic light. There is no need for speed, making bad decisions and becoming unsafe.
So if you see a white Suburban with “Experimental” lettered on the back, there is just a pilot inside attempting to make another safe flight down U.S. 27 practicing SA and ADM.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.