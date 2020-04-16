The “reorientation of American life” was mentioned in a recent New York Times article and I embraced the wording. I just can’t seem to think of things as “back to normal.” For me, it is more of a view of when we move past COVID-19 and into our new processes. A bit stark sounding perhaps but bear with me.
Normal, or perhaps typical, life changed so quickly. We struggled to keep up with the onslaught of new information, altered daily living and ongoing updates. Day after day we live day-to-day in a way we never have before. I don’t know about you, but I personally haven’t done life like this since my young adult was an infant two decades ago. Those were blissful if blurry times.
Moving through tasks, days evaporated week after week. Not immediately knowing what day it was or if you had even accomplished anything was typical. Precious moments of intense focus and joy pepper my memories, but let’s be honest, lack of sleep and the drain of energy robs you of perfect recall. These days are reminiscent of those times for me.
Adjusting to remote work was easy, as I already do this for my writing. Working with the ability to block out distractions has been well-honed. My stumbling block of the ever-present urge to multitask got dealt with within the first days. I quickly stopped myself from trying to do everything, but others share their struggles with getting motivated to do anything. We are all learning a new workflow, so be gentle to others and remember to include yourself too.
While starting a load of laundry works, fight the urge to work around the clock. Being home all day for days puts everything needing attention in front of us in an endless loop. I’ve had to remind myself that I’ve already put in a full workday, so a brief walk and restful evening is a better choice than never-ending housework.
Normal—at least in the former sense — seems to be dissolving with each week that goes by. We may not be happy about it, but maybe we should embrace it. It wasn’t that long ago that dinner out was a special treat rather than a daily routine for a lot of us. All those meetings and obligations have also dissolved, haven’t they? Is it possible to move forward in a more time-friendly, life-focused manner?
Things will be different and whether that will be better or worse will be determined by the look-back long from now. All we can do is move forward in the best way we are able. Do your part to include those around you who are struggling. We are all in this together so let’s keep each other buoyed up along the way.
Here’s to continued stamina as we process and move into how things will be. Those before us have done this and it is another reason why our elders matter so much. Ask them for a bit of wisdom when you’re floundering, and you’ll be astonished by their experiences. I believe they hold to key to reminding us how to get through tough times.