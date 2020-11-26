On this annual holiday where nothing is as it once was in the world, perhaps we should be celebrating giving thanks instead of Thanksgiving. Such a hard year it has been, maybe you are thinking what is there to give thanks about?
Well, if you are reading this, you have your sight and literacy. Profound but easily taken for granted abilities that have afforded you opportunity and blessings. Are you drinking a perfect cup of coffee? Sitting in your home or a place of comfort and warmth? Did you eat breakfast? Will you cook for others or enjoy a Thanksgiving meal today? It may be that 2020 has distilled life into the very basics for a lot of us. We stand with the sun on our face or smile at a stranger around our mask to grasp a stolen moment of connection with something other than ourselves.
Connection, that bond to others, has been lacking for most throughout this year. Now the holidays are here, and we find loved ones missing from our gatherings due to loss or distance. Then there’s still social distancing concerns – something we have never experienced before and still struggle to accept. Are you missing the raucous energy of what would formerly be a houseful of people? It is painful when those we love cannot be present with us, regardless of the reasons why.
If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that we do not have control over this life. Things we knew now dashed on the rocks of our current reality leave us stunned and confused. How do we get back to where we once were?
Maybe that is what we can take as part of the spoils from this challenging year. Rather than rail about it once was or how we wished it still would be, perhaps it is time instead to sift through what is before us and pack wisely for the road ahead. When the calendar turns to a new year, what will you take with you into that fresh batch of days?
Will it be regret and sorrow or wisdom and resilience? While no one can be strong every day, it is the sum of our moments that turn our lives. Shake off what is hindering you and make a solid plan to move forward into something better. Start small and stay focused as you seek ways to find the positive, lean into understanding and move forward.
This life, which we still have before us, needs your participation. How will you do it? Are you going to accept your current experience and limitations or work to create something better for you, those you love and the people around you? Life is so hard, and the days grind on in a wearying pace lately, but this is our time of turmoil. Every generation has years of famine whether it be economic, societal, spiritual, or financial. Talk to an elder, if you can, and ask them to point the way. Chances are they will say you’ll just get through it and we will, one day at a time until that real day of Thanksgiving arrives. Until then, enjoy the small blessings and simple joys. This life is a remarkable gift even when there is not very much to celebrate.