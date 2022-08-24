To all those belonging to the Hate Trump Cult, I really don’t know what to say, you strain at a gnat and overlook a log. you can’t see that our Constitutional governmental procedure desperately needs a radical reversal back to what our founders intended? Our representatives go into office middle class and in a few years, presto, they are rich. Do you think for one minute they and much of the media are going to let that happen, and with your help you will make sure the corruption within our system continues and politically kill all those trying to change the corruption.
You rail against everything Trump did and yet you turn a blind eye to Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Pelosi’s husband, Clinton and on and on, all the questionable things done by them, is that OK with you, we never hear you rail about those people?