Having a pet reptile has brought renewed enjoyment into our home along with a whole bunch of stuff. Our newest freeloader has extremely specific living accommodations and dietary needs. These have led to a wide array of complementary products I wish I had thought of first. His cricket duster comes to mind.
Apparently, our pampered armored pet prefers his invertebrates shaken, not stirred. For around 10 bucks one can buy a plastic cup and straw to afford easier seasoning of the little buggers. Crickets go in, get coated with a vitamin-enriched powder and then can be dropped into Leo-the-lizard’s tank without anyone getting their hands dirty.
“Why didn’t I think of this,” I mused, recoiling when I saw how much it had set her back. Long ago we plucked up the bugs and dropped them into their dinner appointment. It was messy and made your hands stink, but isn’t that part of owning a pet?
“It was worth it,” she said, happy she does not have to handle them. Whether it matters to Leo, I am not certain. He snaps them up as soon as they land. While prior pets years ago had me back and forth to the pet store to toss money into the bottomless pit of their bellies, now it is on her dime. When I pointed this out to Mr. Harris, the ray of awareness crossing his face nearly lit up the room.
“She’s paying for all of it,” he mused, taking in the tank, lights, food and more. None of it had required him to shell out funds. He quickly mumbled something about not being available to clean the tank, but she jumped right in to assure him she had it under control. So happy, he generously offered to pitch in for a light stand.
Adult children with pets are just the best. I imagine this part of our initial run at the grandchild experience. We find ourselves mesmerized watching Leo sleep on his log. Anxiously we wait for him to open his eyes and blink as he basks under his lamp. Everyone runs in to watch him gobble his crickets. Soon we will be clamoring to be next to feed him his shredded kale which he currently eats from her hand. This is all so much fun I can only imagine what it will be like when a human child joins the crew.
Within Leo’s first days with us, Mr. Harris had a solo weekend of caring for him and the rest of the freeloader crew while his gals went out of town.
“It’s going to die on me isn’t it,” he groused, recalling another creature many years past that gave up the ghost while yours truly was away at ranger boot camp. I soothed, assuring him it would be fine, but really, who knows? These poor creatures do not come with birthdates so there is no telling how long they may be with us.
When you think about it, isn’t that true of all of us? While we think we have plenty of time to live life and eat the crickets, none of us really knows. With that thought in mind, go out, bask in the sun, eat some kale, and enjoy life. It seems to make Leo happy.