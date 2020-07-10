There is the old adage “You can’t have your cake and eat it too.” This is where we are right now in our community with COVID-19 and all the things we want to do in returning to “normal.”
First, let me clearly state the opinion and suggestions that follow are mine and not the School Board, EAA, the Highlands News-Sun or any other organization I am a part of. These thoughts are mine and mine alone.
I, like many, have followed the news and the reporting from both sides of the political landscape and one thing that is certain, we are in trouble. The cases in Florida continue to escalate at an alarming rate. There are suggestions but no mandates for mitigation, and if we continue with current behaviors it will not get better.
I have skin in this game. I am a teacher with The School Board of Highlands County and scheduled to return to the classroom on Aug. 11. I am a person who is on the high-risk category due to my immune system being compromised after my cancer treatments. There are many others that I work with who are also at risk. I am committed to being with my students in the classroom, but I don’t particularly want to die to do it.
The staff, faculty and administrators of the School Board comprise one of the largest single groups of employees in the county. Opening the schools is an important step for us to return to a functioning community. With the schools open, parents will not have to find a way to take care of their children. They will be able to be out of the home at their jobs.
Here is the issue, you can’t have it both ways. Our community needs to do things differently now if we are going to have our kids back in school. Our schools with kids close together in the buildings, even though the schools are doing their best to sanitize and spread out the students, will still be an effective incubator for the spread of the virus.
There are other places in the world that have experienced the same peak of infections and then through effective measures brought the virus under control and have a handle on containment. We have not done that here in the United States. The U.S. and Brazil lead the world in uncontrolled spread of the virus. There are many reasons for this and it will do no good to point fingers at who is to blame, it is all too clear what has happened. What is important is what we do now.
If we are going to send our children back to school, the community will need to change its ways and help solve a community problem. We can’t have some of our community practice wearing a face mask, limiting travel, social distancing and not gathering in large groups with our precautions and others in our community not doing any of those things. You can’t have your cake and eat it too! The way we are conducting our daily lives here amid the virus is not working.
What our community must do to contain the spread of the virus, and have our kids go back to school safely, will take more than what happens within the school buildings. We must do the following as a community:
- Wear a face mask when leaving the home. Drop your pride and political stance and do what has proven to help contain the spread. It works, it is a fact.
- Have our leadership in the community require face masks when out in public.
- Businesses need to require face masks and social distancing while serving customers. Many places have said no shoe, no shirt, no service. The same can be required for a face mask. This also includes the employees.
- Have more widespread testing and contact tracing. We can’t contain the virus if we don’t know who has it and where those who are infected have been.
- Do curbside pickup and takeout orders when you can. Sure, it is nice to go inside and be served, but that is not helping. When you have a takeout order, tip generously for those providing you the service. This keeps everyone employed and safe.
Realize we are in a struggle that is serious and it will not be resolved quickly, but we need to act quickly to make things better.
Our state and national leadership are pushing to reopen the schools and get back to normal. I agree we need to do that with a big “but.” We can’t do that with the current behaviors and actions of our community. Aug. 11 and the opening of schools is just a few weeks away. We need to change what we do and we need to do it now. Please do the right thing.