VFW Post 4300 remains committed to our veterans during the current pandemic. Certain events per year, we "feed our veteran members for free" and certainly would — typically in the case of an emergency (as we are now in) — if we were allowed to be open." However, we remain closed per the governor's edict.
However, as well as providing grocery pickup and delivery to our veterans who don't feel comfortable venturing out, we are also currently helping them in any way we can.
Post 4300 is also seizing this "Post closed" opportunity to repaint and freshen up the interior of our post for our members' return, when allowed by the governor.
Our post is comprised of a great veteran core — our proud VFW riders, and our fantastic auxiliary members, all who contribute so much towards our post's success. Until the date our post is allowed to reopen, we will do all in our power to help all veterans who so valiantly served our country.
VFW Post 4300
Sebring