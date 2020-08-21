The term “holding pattern” is an aviation term that has found its way into our common vocabulary. It usually means a delay from some planned event or schedule. Sometimes an aircraft is placed in a holding pattern by air traffic control (ATC) due to something happening at the airport where they were going to land. It might be some bad weather at the airport, something on the runway or just the amount of air traffic trying to land at the same time. When this happens, aircraft are directed to a designated area and fly the “race track” pattern, going around and around in a rectangular flight path until they are directed to take their turn to land. The holding pattern is usually a fair distance away from the airport where they were going to land. This keeps the airplane out of the way from other incoming and departing air traffic.
I remember many years ago growing up in northern New Jersey and seeing four-engine Constellation commercial aircraft and other airliners of the day flying around and around over our house and wondering what was going on. It was interesting and I think started my fascination with airplanes. It turned out our house was under the holding pattern airspace for Newark airport. Today, holding patterns are the exception as precise scheduling eliminates traffic jams, and with the reduced air traffic due to the COVID-19 concerns, the only holding pattern issues would be for some type of emergency or unexpected event.
From time to time I’ve had to put myself and my little plane in a self-imposed holding pattern. I have come to an uncontrolled airport (one without a control tower) where there was a “fly-in” for some sponsored event where the traffic was heavy. To ease myself into the cue for landing, I have gone away from the airport and flown around in circles waiting until things slowed down and I could take my turn lining up to land. I stayed within sight of the airport and listened to the common traffic frequency to determine what was happening and when I could get in line to land. It is all a part of flying and why you plan on having fuel reserves if you find yourself in a holding pattern for an extended period of time. The other thing you need is patience to wait things out while not getting too stressed.
I am presently in a holding pattern, and I’m not in the air. Our high school aviation program is in a holding pattern due to the COVID-19 virus. Normally this past Monday we would have had students arriving at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center at the Sebring airport on buses from all three of our county high schools. Smiles and excited chatter would have entered the building as we continued our aviation/aerospace classes and the hands-on project of building another twin-engine AirCam. Well, not this week, or any other week, at least until the second semester in January. This week we used our fingers on keyboards, not holding air-powered drills and rivet guns.
Our program is now being conducted online with students in a variety of locations. Some are attending their brick and mortar schools and others are enrolled in Florida Virtual School and not in the building but staying at home. It is a challenge to take a program that has at its core a dynamic hands-on component with classroom demonstrations and experiments and then working in a hangar building an aircraft and move it to an online remote format.
We did it before at the end of the school year when we had to shut everything down as the COVID-19 virus swept into our world, so we have some experience working remotely. We learned some things that worked and others that did not. Hopefully, we’ll do better this time.
I have been through many of the first days of school and how things get quite fluid at least for the first week. This year will be more unique than others, and as you read this, hopefully, many of the challenges the students, parents and school staff have faced have been resolved.
Our plan is to return our aviation program back to face-to-face instruction in January. That will happen when the community spread of the virus is contained and is at a safer level. That will only happen when the “community” practices the things that will help contain the spread by wearing face masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings if possible. If that is not done, we’ll have less of a chance to return to our normal program activity.
I am aware of many of the strong opinions about wearing masks and the other things that can be done to slow the community spread. This is not the time to make a political statement or dig your heels in indignantly. Sorry if I’m stepping on some toes, but the virus doesn’t care. It will infect anyone. It is our children we are protecting, and we need your help. We have made progress in slowing down the community spread, let’s keep it going in this “holding pattern” we are in. It will take time and patience, and try not to get too stressed.
