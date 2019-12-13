It started with a simple question from my wife Becky. “What do you want for Christmas?” I have not given it much thought, and really didn’t have an answer. Thinking about it throughout the day, I really could not come up with anything. I have most everything I need or want. I knew “Nothing” would not fly, so a reasonable solution was a gift card to Books-A-Million. I like to read and I’m sure there would be something that would be of interest.
So, what can you give someone who has an interest in aviation? For pilots there are lots of gadgets that make flying easier. Going online to Sporty’s Pilot Shop will provide over 50 items under $30, some very useful, others a novelty. The gift ideas are organized by price, so you can pick the range you are comfortable with.
Here are some things that are my favorites. A book by Lane Wallace “Unforgettable — My Ten Best Flights.” I have it and it is a great read. A small flashlight or headlamp with a red lens. The red light in the cockpit at night does not wipe out your night vision. A small note pad with a cover and pen holder that gives a pilot a place to write down air traffic control clearances and frequencies while in flight. A Swiss Army knife or foldable multi-tool that will be easy to store inside the plane or flight bag to help with those unexpected repairs or adjustments.
For the aviation enthusiast there are many options. Aviation picture calendars are practical and attractive. Publications can provide hours of enjoyment. There are many aviation categories such as history of eras, world events, and people. There are atlases of certain aircraft types or time periods. Another option is a subscription to an aviation magazine such as “Plane & Pilot,” Smithsonian “Air & Space,” a membership in the Experimental Aviation Association, or the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, with each having their own monthly magazine.
Another thought for the holiday season is to give something that doesn’t need wrapping paper. Give your time and talents to others. There are many places that could use some help or donations. Take some of the “gift money” and go to the grocery store and buy things for a food pantry. That effort can help many folks.
The holiday season can create unrealistic expectations for the perfect Christmas, causing stress and tension. Resist the constant bombardment of ads enticing us to buy this or that. Kick back and remember the reason for the season. When friends and family gather, take time to engage and be there with them. Put the phones away, turn on the holiday music and back away from the TV. Giving time to another can be one of the most appreciated gifts of all.
A few other reminders. Tomorrow is our December pancake breakfast and Young Eagles flights at the EAA Aviation Development Center at the Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the signs through Gate 24. It all starts at 8 a.m.
Also, Jan. 17, 2020 is EAA Chapter’s 1240 annual fundraising dinner, supporting youth aviation programs. This year’s featured speaker is three-time National Aerobatic Champion Patty Wagstaff. Patty has worked with the Kenya Africa Wildlife Service training ranger pilots to prevent poaching and trophy hunting. The “Evening Out of Africa” with Patty Wagstaff will highlight African stories and adventures. The dinner is usually a sellout, and there are tickets still available. Tickets can be obtained by contacting me. It will be an amazing and interesting evening, don’t miss it.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between The School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com or call or text 863-273-0522.