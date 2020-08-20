While we knew it was bound to happen sooner or later, it still caught me by surprise. The overwhelming emotion was joy and a bit of wonder. Apparently today was that day. Were we already here? As my daughter burbled over with good news, I immediately began crying. My baby girl was getting hitched. The proposal popped on a seaside trail ride, holy horses what happens now?
Mr. Harris and I chatted about it but honestly, we have no idea. These adult people who were once children about our home will hopefully fill us in as we proceed. I have good friends whose kids have already had their weddings and now it would be our turn. How do you even start this?
My gal and her beau, Mr. Handsome, will certainly have ideas of what they want, but this is COVID-world. We all scratch our heads and consider it. Several of their friends have experienced delays, cancellation and rescheduling of their own nuptials. While my gal is realistic, my first instinct is to run out into the woods — let’s face it, that’s my go-to solution for most things — and scream out loud.
Her college graduation was canceled, like many of your own kids, and now a wedding would be impacted perhaps as well. It made me wonder how others had handled this situation when coronavirus reared its ugly head. For those of you who had lovely wedding celebrations sidetracked or hijacked, please accept a virtual hug. If you need a nature place to run off to for screaming, just let me know — I’ve got plenty of suggestions.
Thinking of my own marriage some three decades ago, the details are hazy. My parents planned pretty much everything. I had a few requests, but with a father in resort management, it was his wheelhouse. A smile crossed my face as I recalled those moments gushing how I wanted a barefoot wedding on a beach with a huge handful of wildflowers. He smiled right back and advised that while that sounded really swell, the reception would be at the club and my mother would order flowers.
When you think about it, there were so many details to handle. Much of it was a blur. We spend a lot of energy on the festivities, but not nearly enough on the focus. Marriage is a blessing and joy, but also a struggle and commitment. Every day is not a party and some years are really hard. If you are in those at this moment, please hang in there. While I don’t know much, I have learned that the best things in life often require the most of us as well.
I suspect we will plan and prepare with hopes of doing this thing someday without the distraction of social distancing and COVID concerns. If that’s not possible though, it will be OK. After all, the real celebration begins once the wedding is over and real life starts. Then they will have every day afterward to live life and learn each other, regardless of what this world is currently dishing out. Here’s to the future. May they remember their love each day to come.