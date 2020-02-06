With all the new technology, we’ve got answers to questions I personally never asked. For example, my phone now updates me with my weekly screen time. It provides the number of hours I’ve been active and whether that has increased from the prior week. So far there’s no chastising dialogue or cute gold star emojis popping up, but that’s probably available as an app. For now, I’m just scanning the notice and disregarding it as I do most of the random things popping up on my phone.
From banking to navigating, shopping and emails, my phone is truly a pocket computer I could no longer live without. I know I’m not alone in this regard as I’ve got friends into their upper 80s who are also logged in and linked to all manner of digital technology. Chances are you know young children who can teach us a thing or five that we still haven’t used yet. Our devices morph constantly as we lope along, desperate to remain caught up. Every new version equals new knowledge for active brain cells. It seems I’m flabbergasted every day by something.
Thus, it should have come as no surprise that I discovered a unique gift item in a little boutique my gal was shopping at over the holidays. The slender box was titled as a detox item, which typically I shrug off. I’m not one for cleansing teas or powdered drinks promising unrealistic results. This item caught my eye however because it was for the digitally overwhelmed.
Boasting a bundle of goodies, it included an actual alarm clock. Yes, my dears, you read that correctly. I suspect if you are under the age of 40, you may have only seen this peculiar item on a steampunk movie. I, however, remember these enormously irritating noise makers. My best buddy all through the school years slept like the dead. She would set the bright shiny contraption to ring both brass bells at an appointed hour and then refuse to silence it. As she pillowed her head in obstinance, the thing would rattle my brain until I slammed the pin to stop the ringing. I suppose including a clock radio would have been too technical for those desiring an electronic break.
Eye patches and foam ear plugs for the tech user were enclosed along with a satin sleeve for the digital item. I suppose this ensured that both the gift recipient and their beloved phone would slumber deeply in darkness.
A handy tip sheet promised more suggestions on unplugging and recharging — yourself, not your device — and there were adorable dice emblazoned with snappy suggestions. Take a walk, sleep late and other mom-infused advice would surface at the flick of a wrist. They made me immediately think of a pair that would be suitable for the work environment.
I’ll let you decide what sort of helpful comments might grace a pair of dice for your workday and wish you the best in your own technology detox. May I suggest a nice walk outside?