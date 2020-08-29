Despite the title of this column, I feel as if I owe the people of Texas, Louisiana, and the other states hit by this storm an apology. My excuse is that even though it has my name, I was not steering this stupid hurricane. Like me, it has a mind of its own.
If it had been up to me, Hurricane Laura would have gone out to sea and bothered the fish instead of messing with us. But it didn’t listen to me. Instead, it’s gone after vulnerable people on the Texas and Louisiana coast, not to mention what other havoc it’s currently wreaking.
One of my sons asked if this storm because it was named after me, would be shorter than other hurricanes (my sons never pass up a chance to comment on my lack of height). I wish that were true. But this could be like Irma was to us a couple of years ago, and we know how bad that was here in Highlands County.
I’ve had a few days to compare myself and my windy namesake. There are some obvious differences – I was born in Brooklyn, not the warm tropical waters. I am a lot smaller than Hurricane Laura, and a lot weaker. If you saw pictures of us side by side, we look nothing like each other, even if I’m having a bad hair day.
I’m also a lot nicer than the hurricane. She has no problem causing massive damage and hardship to people. I, on the other hand, try awfully hard not to hurt people. I don’t always succeed, but when I slip up, I do my best to make it right. There are few people on the planet I dislike, and even in those cases, I don’t wish ill on them.
But there are a few traits that Hurricane Laura and I share. Obviously, we have the same name. “Laura” supposedly means “Lady of Victory,” according to a baby name book I have (why do I have a baby name book? Because I’m a writer and need to come up with names from time to time). I’d like to think I am sometimes victorious when I encounter obstacles. But my hope is that Hurricane Laura doesn’t live up to our name, but ultimately loses.
We are also both capable of creating big messes. Hurricane Laura’s talent in this is obvious. If you don’t believe I have this ability, I only need you to see my office.
Once, in the dim mists of time, my office was neat and organized. Then I started using it. I keep telling myself I need to get it together, but there’s always something else to do first. I’m sure there are organizers that will warn me it hurts my productivity to leave my workspace in such disarray, but right now I must work with it.
A third thing the hurricane and I have in common is being predictable. After teasing us with a potential Florida hit, Hurricane Laura pretty much went where we thought she would. If anyone were paying attention to me, they’d notice I can be predictable as well. If I see a cute baby, chances are I’ll flirt with it. Sundays will find me at worship services. Play a sappy Hallmark commercial, and I’ll probably cry.
One final difference, at least for now: Hurricane Laura will soon be a bad memory. At the moment you’re stuck with me, though when the time comes you’re not I hope I bring you happy memories.
Pray for those who were harmed by this storm. Be thankful if you escaped it. And remember, I’m not a hurricane. I don’t even play one on TV.