The new year has arrived and if you listen carefully, all the eat, drink and be merry of the holidays is collectively coming to a screeching halt. While we’ve enjoyed the sweets and treats, now everyone is focused on getting healthy and losing the weight that’s crept on during our holiday cheer.
From new gym memberships to trendy diets, people seem eager to reclaim a healthy perspective. There’s a fancy new gym opening in town and perhaps it will be the catalyst for both human and infrastructural renewal. Could it lead to smoothie shops, gym wear and healthy eateries in the surrounding spaces? I think all can agree that would be nice to see.
If a gym isn’t your thing, I’m sure social media will be awash in ways to boost energy, burn calories or torch fat. There will be drinks promising cleansing and powders to prevent fat absorption. While the promise of shortcuts bombard you from all channels, I suspect you’ll do better simply to lay off the goodies and get moving a whole heck of a lot more. That’s my big plan anyway.
Getting more exercise will only work if there’s a halt to the holiday eating though. This year has been a really festive one, which I’ve enjoyed immensely. So much so that I know it will be a challenge to stop reaching for another cookie, especially if they keep chilling on the nearby counter.
By the time this column hits your newsprint, any sweets still lingering at my home will be trashed or snacked away by Mr. Harris once he finds out I’m getting ready to toss them. I find it a whole lot easier to manage healthy eating if that’s all that’s available. Going cold turkey on the treats, once the third day passes, I find I no longer crave them. It requires willpower to get past that point, but once on the other side I find myself easily passing up sugar.
Most of us know what makes us snack or eat like we shouldn’t. Whether it’s stress, boredom or just a love of food, knowledge may be power, but it’s not enough to change the habits. Thoughtful eating requires planning, which equals time and most of us really struggle with having enough of it. Meal prepping can be a great idea, but it is a lot of work to get everything ready ahead of time. If someone’s doing all that for you, be sure to thank them.
We have found that simple meals, prepared in a healthy fashion help us stay on track. Mr. Harris would likely chime in with some quip about being back to rice and beans again, but when you get home hungry, having good quality food ready to eat is key. Otherwise we are snacking down hundreds of calories while wondering what to make for dinner.
It’s been a great holiday this year, but it’s time to file away the Christmas recipes, pull out the healthy meal plans and start burning up those steps. May your oncoming days be filled with good lifestyle choices, the joy of exercise-however you like it-and lots of fruits and vegetables. Raise a glass of water and let’s cheer in the new year.