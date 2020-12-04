Last Saturday I met the group at the outdoor eating area of the Airport Café at the Sebring Regional Airport. The Café is a popular place for pilots to come and share breakfast or lunch. Today it was breakfast with a large group of fellow EAAers from EAA Chapter 180 in Sarasota. They came to see what we were doing with our chapter and the community partnership promoting high school aviation education. I was introduced by Gary Stevens and the questions began to flow between their bites of their breakfast. We soon left to tour EAA Chapter 1240’s Aviation Development Canter, aka “The Hangar.”
The aviation community is widespread and includes may different elements of aviation. There are professional associations, specific groups advocating and supporting a particular type of aircraft, and groups such as the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). The last two are prominent players supporting our community partnership for the high school aviation program.
AOPA has developed an outstanding and very complete high school aviation curriculum. We are one of the first adopters of the curriculum and have blended it into what we had developed at Lake Placid High School 20 years ago. The result is a dynamic program integrated within the school district and includes the building and restoration of a full-size aircraft. The program has been recognized nationally as a “Best Practice” of how to build a community partnership supporting youth aviation education.
Our EAA Chapter 1240 has a major emphasis to support youth aviation involvement. That has led to a significant amount of support from the Sebring Airport Authority; the RAY Foundation of Naples, Florida; Lockwood Aviation and other community partners. This support led to the development of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy as part of the School Board of Highlands County.
EAA chapter 180 members came to visit to explore how we do what we do here in Highlands County. The group toured our facility and saw the second AirCam under construction by our high school students. EAA Chapter 180 is developing a partnership in Sarasota at the Sarasota Airport that includes a charter school with an aviation theme, a facility that will offer FAA Airframe and Powerplant certification, a partnership with the Civil Air Patrol, and the continuing youth aircraft build program of Chapter 180. They have all the major pieces in place to develop a very dynamic and effective partnership.
With us all masked and socially distant, I was in front of the group and answering the many “how to” questions and what had we found worked and didn’t work over the years. The discussion went on for quite a while. There were two or three key things I hoped they would leave with. First, have a theme or purpose of your program that is easily understood and supported by your community. Our Highlands County theme/mission is, “Creating Options and Opportunities for our Youth.” Second, adopt the AOPA High School Aviation Curriculum. Finally, the third point is to identify the leadership structure of the partnership early on so all the community partners know the purpose and how decisions will be made for the whole group.
The team of partners in the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy do not profess to have all the answers. We are learning and growing every day. We are honored to be recognized to have a successful program and feel that we also have a responsibility to “pay it forward.” We are blessed to have the community support and if we can help others in their quest to build a program, that is part of our mission to create options and opportunities for them.
Our program was recently featured in a virtual AOPA Nation Symposium on High School Aviation Programs. It is something to see what the AOPA High School initiative has produced and where it is going. Here is the link, check it out: https://youcanfly.aopa.org/High-School/Symposium.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240 and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.