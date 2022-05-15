It’s that time of year again – hurricane season officially begins June 1. Due to climate change, however, since 2015 the first named storm of each season has occurred in May.
Now is the time to focus attention on preparing for the worst, while hoping for the best.
Complacency is an enemy, especially as Florida has been spared for several years and the danger of a large storm seems remote.
Tell that to anyone living in Louisiana or the Gulf Coast. Just because we haven’t suffered, doesn’t mean no one has.
Remember 2004, when storm followed storm followed storm followed storm. Better to be alert and ready than caught by surprise, rushed at the last minute, unable to find necessary supplies like batteries or water.
In the midst of inflation finding the money to buy or do what’s needed can also lead to lethargy. This is why we recommend starting early. Doing a little each week, starting now, will make preparation easier to budget. While it means a sacrifice, skip eating out or buying something you want, but don’t need, and put that money toward hurricane supplies.
As to getting things ready:
First evaluate your risk.
Make sure your insurance is current and covers wind damage.
Look at the trees on your property, whether you own or rent. Trim (or have trimmed) branches that hang over your roof or threaten the structure – keep in mind the whole tree does not have to be removed, just those limbs that pose a danger. Doing this early is important; the cost can be spread out, tree trimmers are not yet overbooked, the city or county has time to collect the waste and move it to safety.
Do you live in an area prone to flooding? Have an evacuation plan ready.
Make an emergency contact list. Introduce yourself to your neighbors; community is both a resource and protection.
Second, begin to gather supplies.
Spread the cost by buying a little every time you go shopping. One or two cans of food here, a bottle of water there; extra pet supplies one week, batteries another.
Arrange with your doctor and pharmacist to be sure you will have enough of your needed prescriptions.
Be sure you have a battery powered radio on hand. You might be able to borrow this.
Third, make room indoors now for outside items.
Find a safe place to store important documents (dishwashers are good).
Compose a list of what you’ll need to do or buy. Cross off items as you go along, that way you won’t forget anything.
Finally – extremely important, but most difficult – plan and arrange a way to protect your windows. Plywood is expensive, has to be measured and cut, and as a storm approaches, secured in place. This all takes time. Do not leave it for the last minute.
In fact, don’t leave anything for the last minute. If the worst comes, better safe than sorry.