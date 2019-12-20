I have been fortunate to have been involved with some dynamic leaders over my career. There have been some great leaders and then a few not so great, but they all had an impact on me. I hope I have been able to take some of the nuggets I learned and apply them in my own activities.
One mentor in particular was Bill Briggle, who I worked with at Mount Rainier National Park. He had just come to Mount Rainier from Washington D.C. where he was the deputy director of the whole National Park Service, and now was superintendent of Mt. Rainier. He had done everything there was to do in the NPS, and I asked him what his plans were at Mt. Rainier. Was he going to stay there until retirement or what? He said yes, he had done most everything and now it was his turn to “help others get to where they wanted to go.”
As I served on his senior staff directing Youth Programs, I saw his philosophy in action. I saw him launch members of the team into other advanced positions around the NPS. The rules were simple, “What’s right for Mt. Rainier is best for you, not what is best for you is right for Mt. Rainier.” Those who took the last approach had their careers die right there. I learned don’t come to him with a problem unless you had some options for a solution.
Taking on a leadership role for any project or organization can be a challenge. Lots of variables, problems, personalities, and timelines can make the leader lose sleep from time to time. Decisions and plans are easier to make when you take the approach to do what is best for the organization of project you are helping lead. Asking for help and input from others creates a wider range of ideas that can be measured against the overall goal of the organization or project. An effective leader is like an orchestra conductor. A conductor can’t play all the instruments; he or she needs to depend on the members of the orchestra to do their part. Members of the orchestra need to do their part well to make beautiful music. They are all reading from the “same page” doing their part with perfect timing. An effective leader sets the course, helps everyone get on the “same page”, understand their role, then gets out of their way to get things done.
We have a new dynamic leadership team for EAA Chapter 1240. Elections were held at our Dec. 12th chapter meeting. Dale Huffman is president, Mike Halpern is vice president, Billy McCullers is treasurer, and Rae Lampe is secretary. As past president, I will be a part of the executive board providing some history and insight from the last 8-10 years of serving in various officer roles. This group will not need my help and I’m excited to see them take our chapter to even new newer heights.
I will be concentrating my time directing the Highlands Aviation & Aerospace Academy. That is the official name registered with the Florida Department of Corporations for our high school aviation program, and will serve as our official name when appearing in a newspaper. The program is a great success and we are looking at options to expand the program next year. We have a very dedicated team of Mike Halpern, Bob Ohlinger, Bill Pisarello, Vikki Greenleaf, and Luke Halpern when he is home from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
When dedicated and passionate people work together on a common goal for the benefit of others, great things happen. We are fortunate to have that happening here in Highlands County, thank you!
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.