26 months in office?
Inflation reported at 6% – “Inflation Calculator,”March 2023
Loss of Free Speech! – NYT, March 2022
Current cost of food and fuel, “Food up 11.4% USDA”, “Fuel Ave. $4.11” – Empower 2022
Type of car and appliance you will be able to own or rent
America invaded by 5.5 million illegals – PR Newswire, October 2022
Current interest rate 5% – CNBC, March 2023
Bank failures backed by $25 billion taxpayer funds – AP, March 2023
Drag queens performing in front of children – The Christian Post, March 2023
Sexualized books in schools – Fox News, October 2022
National debt increased by $3 trillion – Miami Herald, October 2022
Chinese spy balloon collects data across America – The Guardian, February 2023
Russia shoots down American drone over the Black Sea – CNN, March 2023
$7 billion military equipment left to the Taliban in Afghanistan – CNN, April 2022”
13 American soldiers killed, 15 wounded in withdrawal from Afghanistan – NPR, August 2021
Military forces shortages Army — 15,000 after lowing by 9,000, Coast Guard -2,000,
Air Force – 4,000, Navy and Marines are struggling to meet manpower goals.
The remaining 22 months?
John Larsen
Sebring
