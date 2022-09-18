A broken nation
Our beloved country, the USA is broken because:
l. President Biden is mentally incapable of being president.
2. V. President Harris is not capable of being vice president; she laughs her way through situations.
3. Biden is the cause of high prices at the pump! He shut down the Keystone pipeline the first day in office. We are energy dependent under Biden, but under President Trump we were energy independent.
4. Shootings and burnings across America. Crime rates are very high. They arrest Criminals and then let them back out in the streets to rape, murder, etc.
5, Our southern border is so broken with thousands of illegals coming in – among them rapists, murderers, terrorists – and the democrats are doing nothing to stop them.
6. We are in a recession. Just look at the high prices for groceries.
7. Children being raped at the border and young women put in the sex trade.
8. Chuck Schumer threatening members of the Supreme Court.
9. Over 60 millions abortions in our country. Think about it: Multitudes of future doctors, nurses, teachers, farmers, scientists, pastors, etc. could have been had they not been murdered.
19. The far left is really trying to ruin this country and, with the democrats, turn our precious nation into a socialist country.
20. God has been taken out of our schools and many other places.
We really need a turning back to God, The Father, The Son, The Holy Spirit. Many years ago, England had John Wesley, founder of the Methodist Church, and England had a revival. France had no Wesley and they had a revolution.
We were founded as a Christian nation, but this nation has strayed far from God. The Bible says in Psalm 33:12 “Blessed in the nation whose God is the Lord”
Is there hope? There are millions of Christians in the USA. Please pray earnestly for our country and vote in November for the right representatives who will do the honest and right things for our beloved country.
Rev. Jerry McCauley
Lake Placid