A cobbler and a parrot

Amicus meus, inimicus inimici mei (The enemy of my enemy is my friend). Donald Trump has his own version of this ideology which is, “I’ll tell you what you want to hear to make you a fan and I don’t care how negative you are to others as long as you say nice things about me.”
For decades the U.S. has dealt with various hate groups including White Supremacists, KKK, The Aryan Nation, the Tea Party, Blood and Honor, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, WorldNetDaily, Fox News, Westboro Baptist Church, Stormfront, etc.
Our great nation has had a proud history of conservative parties unlike the conservative party of today. These political groups have always been made up of loyal Americans. They do not align with the aforementioned hate groups.
Trump’s appeal has been that these disparate groups needed someone to bind them in common. Comes now the Messiah of the lost.
The ever tiresome ex-president has become the cobbler in chief by parroting whatever is said on Fox News’ vixen and vermin programming. Seeing a path to achieve their goals both good Americans and hate groups have formed a coalition of the forgotten and the damned.
Our nation suffered the biggest threat to its survival since the Civil War on January 6, 2021 when a sore loser sent rioters to the Capitol to stop the Constitutionally mandated counting of the certified electoral votes.
Lyndon Johnson is quoted as saying, “I’d rather have them inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in.” But, in the case of the cobbler’s coalition it would be better to start a new political party that clearly renounces the hate groups Trump so proudly embraces.