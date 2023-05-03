A helping hand, yes, but not a “Vacancy” sign
This may sound unfeeling but we shouldn’t deny the possible negative effects the homeless could bring to our communities.
I understand that anyone of us could become homeless overnight through the policies that modern politics have created. Years ago, the homeless were mostly either alcoholics, drug addicts or society outcasts. A low percentage were those going through low points in their lives until they could get their lives back on track. Today, for the vast majority, it has become a chosen way of life so they don’t have to participate in society.
Cities that welcomed or at least catered to the homeless have found their streets crime ridden, infested with drugs, covered in trash, feces openly left and tents lining the sidewalks. Once a city is considered “friendly” to the homeless, it becomes a magnet for more homeless. This is how all the cities across the United States being destroyed by the homeless problem got started.
We need to be very careful in our helping the homeless. Helping those who truly need it in appropriate ways while not lighting a neon “Vacancy” sign for those who just don’t want to participate in (withdraw from) meaningful society, and in doing so harm and damages our cities.
I live in Avon Park and don’t want to see Main Street become the same as the streets in many California cities. Never say never, it can happen.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park
