Biden was so incensed that our Supreme Court returned Roe versus Wade back to the States according to the Constitution. The news media reported he is considering printing more money and opening health care centers on Federal lands. There has even been talk of an executive order to ban abortions.
Our vice president, Kamala Harris, oversees the abortion issue, as abortion czar, declaring the Supreme Court is denying women the right to an abortion. In a rambling statement she said she was the daughter of a mother and the daughter of a grandmother. As usual she is out of her league like she was on being the border czar.
We have a problem, the newest judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson, voted to be on the Supreme Court cannot even define the word woman.
For 30 years Judge Clarence Thomas has brought out the racism of the left to everyone’s full attention.
A reporter asked Pelosi, “What the most important focus of her time in the House had been?” she piously said “Children, Children, Children.” Yet Pelosi elbowed out the small child of newly elected GOP Texas House member, Mayra Flores. The child thought she would be in the picture because her mommy won the election.
In this modern day of science and enlightenment, there is really no need for abortion. First, there is abstinence, second there are any number of ways of protection against pregnancy and thirdly there is the option of adoption. Eighty-six years ago, a wonderful couple adopted me.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring