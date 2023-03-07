I am responding to (a letter), “More benefits should be preserved”. I understand perfectly because we are dependent on Social Security and Medicare also, I agree with (the writer) that disability and welfare should be included. However, I do believe that there are those that are on welfare and SSI that are working under the table and getting welfare also that should be tightened up. It is estimated that $622 billion in Medicare and Medicaid waste and inefficiency could be saved over the next decade.
Reducing wasteful spending is not easy. Congress has allowed government employees to spend tax dollars on iPods, jewelry, gambling, exotic dance clubs and $13,500 steak dinners. Outdated and unnecessary programs; duplicate programs; and inefficient mismanagement and fraud are the culprits to be investigated. Even the most useless programs are passionately supported by armies of recipients, administrators, and lobbyists that benefit from their existence.