A man of firsts
Finally, a legal decision has been rendered against Donald J. Trump. This is just one of the many firsts that our esteemed ex-president has accumulated in the last eight years.
He is the first to not have a peaceful transfer of power in 246 years. He is the first to be impeached twice. He is the first to triple our national debt in just four years. He is the first to have his own Republican Party turn down his infrastructure bill and border wall money request. He is the first, along with the rest of the Trump family, to rake in millions of dollars while in office. He is the first to try and run the country from the comfort of his golf cart at least 355 times.
He is the first to upstage the Queen and be the laughing stock of the G7 conference in Europe. He is the first one to try and stop different ethnic groups from coming to this country. He is the first to remind thousands of people to fight like hell as they rushed the Capitol Building causing serious injury to many and five deaths. He is the first to try and change the fair election results with fake electors. He is the first to ask thousands of people for donations for his election campaign while in reality the money is going to his lawyers trying to keep him out of jail.
Finally, he has managed to get three new friends named Putin, Kim and the Sultan of Arabia.
I really don ‘t care about his legal problems, but I sure do not want this egomaniac back in the one office that we respect, the Office of the President of the United States.
Hal Graves
Sebring
