A quick fix
I had an interesting experience while working on a laptop the other day. I opened a browser. Immediately my screen was covered by a box with an ominous warning: “Microsoft has locked you out of your computer.” It warned me of a security threat and provided a phone number to be called immediately.
I’ve always found it helpful to have alternatives. When a laptop freezes up, I switch to another device. After a little checking around on the internet, I reached certain conclusions. There is no such process as Microsoft locking you out of your computer. They don’t do that. I could find no sign that the phone number on my screen is a legitimate Microsoft number. The whole thing is a virus scam, believed to be operated by criminals in Turkey.
This particular virus/scam works by attacking a browser. Browsers like Chrome or Firefox have dozens of extensions that can be added to them. The lockout virus disguises itself as an extension and installs itself as an extension to a browser.
It turned out that there is a simple solution, in this case. Once the lockout virus takes over a browser, you can’t turn off the browser in the usual way. What you can do is call up Task Manager. On my computer, this is Control+Shift+Escape. Task Manager provides a list of programs that are running. The browser can be highlighted and stopped by clicking End Task.
After clicking End Task, my computer went back to normal. I did a virus scan, which found nothing, and re-installed the problem browser.
Some computer viruses can be banished with a little ingenuity. May you be as lucky.