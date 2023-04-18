A response to Ink in My Veins
(Recently) you posted a letter from J. I am frustrated that you both seem to miss some crucial points. Lots of stories and analogies, and really no earth shattering solutions. I feel that some of the breakdown has come through the concept that many do not understand the difference between equality and equity. Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.
While the concept of equity sounds like a good one, one has to take into consideration the bigger picture on how to solve the problem of trying to mete out equity based on external criteria ie, skin color, sexual preference, gender. How do you do that? There is lighter skin and darker skin. There are 48 genders now. Many are assigning themselves to some sort of victim pool. Is this generally seen as left? That’s what I’m seeing. This is the poorest way to teach young people to thrive and be successful.
Our universities and even lower schools have prioritized external issues over cultivation of spirit, study habits and work. Standards have become obsolete. Even failure has been rooted out of the system, and failure is a huge factor in learning. Historically this type of segregation, based on all of these external and victim sorting, leads to disaster.
So how do we fix this disaster? What is the American ideal? Ideal is subjective. Most of this stuff takes time. You can’t rush it, you can’t force it.
My Native American dad had a saying “YAGOTTAWANNA”. And every person out there that comes from a group that he, she, them, they, it say they come from, are only going to get true satisfaction out of their lives if they get out there and wanna live their lives and do what is necessary to support it. Stay in school. Work hard. Be the best at what you love. If you don’t agree with your neighbor, then stay away from him.
Daddy always said, “You don’t have to make everyone your friend”. That’s been wise advice.