A response to Ink in My Veins

(Recently) you posted a letter from J. I am frustrated that you both seem to miss some crucial points. Lots of stories and analogies, and really no earth shattering solutions. I feel that some of the breakdown has come through the concept that many do not understand the difference between equality and equity. Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.

Recommended for you