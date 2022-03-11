A serious illness and hospice
I have myalgic encephalomyelitis, a diabolical disease with approximately 95 symptoms. It used to be called chronic fatigue syndrome but this is incorrect. Fatigue (not tiredness) is the only one everyone possesses – to a different degree. The other symptoms include an allergy to smells, the sun, light, an allergy to foods, noise, loss of balance, double vision, etc. I have had this disease 40 years.
Some symptoms come and then leave. I was bedridden for nine months. Twenty-three years later, I was bedridden for three months. Some symptoms a person never gets.
Hospice has been a blessing to me. They pay for some of my medicine, gave me a walker and now a hospital bed. A woman from hospice gives me showers twice a week. Everything from hospice is free. It is a blessing in so many lives.
Mary Ann Tricsko
Sebring