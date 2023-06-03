A thank you to President Biden
I would like to thank President Biden for the 12 million jobs that were added after he took office.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 8:44 am
I would like to thank him for the 800,000 manufacturing jobs that have been added since 2020, the year he took office.
Also, America has had two of the strongest years ever for small business creation.
And last but not least, a big thank you to him for the lowest unemployment rate (3.2) in 50 years (6.1 under Trump).
Biden and his administration have worked tirelessly to help the middle class and poor.
Millie Grime
Sebring
