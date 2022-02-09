A travesty to our country
I watched President Trump’s exuberant Save America Rally that was held in Texas. There were literally thousands upon thousands of loyal President Trump supporters. The gigantic crowds President Trump draws only further supports that the election was rigged. Recounting the votes does not change anything, because the voting machines were rigged.
President Trump addressed the issues of which we are most concerned and gave us hope that under the right leadership, our country will be saved. We need a leader who will put our country and its citizens first and foremost.
I do not think that Biden‘s administration is solely responsible for trying to destroy our country. They are merely puppets. Some person or persons of enormous wealth and power are pulling the strings.
People seem to be very complacent about millions of invaders coming through our borders because they cannot physically see them walking across. Everyone of our lives will be impacted by the millions of invaders that we will have to support. Our resources cannot sustain this amount of illegal immigrants without negatively affecting our own citizens. The fact that we can send millions to secure Ukraine‘s borders but do nothing to secure our own borders is very disconcerting.
You have to be brain dead if you think our country is better off with Biden than under President Trump. Biden is a walking disaster. He has done more damage in a short amount of time than any of us could’ve ever anticipated. This is a travesty to our country.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid