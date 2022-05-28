A trillion dollars – chump change?
I can remember when politicians in Congress talked about spending millions of dollars on one project or another. Granted, it was a long time ago. But a million bucks for this and a million bucks for that. It seemed hard to believe that we needed to spend that much money on anything, but the word million was used often. That also dates back to when becoming a millionaire was a big deal.
Then at some point, and I don’t remember when, the conversation changed from millions of dollars to billions. Billions? The word almost seems made up. Who could even comprehend a billion dollars, yet over time it too became common nomenclature? Millionaires became common and the new status symbol became the billionaires.
Today, in the year 2022, and the term trillion appears to be the new norm. You hear Congress, and even the president talks about trillion dollar spending like we used to talk about spending a million. What could possibly be worth a trillion dollars? As far as I know, we don’t have any trillionaires yet, although I understand Elan Musk is getting close.
It took, from the foundation of forming America in 1776, all the way up to 2008 to attain $1 trillion in debt.
By 2014, that number had expanded by $3 trillion to $4.4 trillion.
Then, due to the government spending during the COVID pandemic, another $3 trillion was added in just three months.
The national debt is now over $30 trillion. That’s a lot of money.
But can we, as average citizens, even begin to comprehend a trillion dollars? Ask your spouse, or your co-workers, and most cannot even begin to define what a trillion dollars is.
Well, here’s a simple example that will help you to comprehend a trillion dollars.
• One million seconds = 12 days
• One billion seconds = 32 years
• One trillion seconds = 32,000 years
Wow!
Don Norton
Sebring