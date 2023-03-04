A voice and a choice
I read with interest a Feb. 8 letter: “Children Shouldn’t Be Kept in a Bubble.”
In this letter, (the writer) sees “Marxism” in the parent who objects to a book in a school library or sends their children to private schools, where they are “indoctrinated” within the “bubble” of the parents’ self-serving “choices.” But she also lives within the bubble of her own ideology, and her views are the product of it. She alone does not get the exclusive privilege of defining what constitutes “education” and constitutes “indoctrination.” Her own “Marxism” is evident in her insinuation that the public school system (in as much as she agrees with it) is better equipped to educate children than their own narrow-minded parents.
(The writer) makes the baseless claim that “books” (plural) are being banned from “school libraries” (plural) because of the actions of “a mother” (singular). This is pure hyperbole with no basis in reality. Recently, when books have been removed from school libraries, it is often because school board members were embarrassed by parents showing up at their meetings to read sexually explicit passages from the very books the schools had given to their children.
But if censorship means making choices about the materials a library will offer, then a kind of soft censorship goes on in libraries all the time. It is a librarian’s job to choose which books to buy (or not), which books to keep (or discard), and which books are appropriate for which age groups. Am I to believe these decisions are never, ever influenced by their personal biases? Sorry, I don’t.
It is not Marxism to disagree with a librarian’s choice. It is not Marxism for parents to decide which books are suitable for their children. It is not “Marxism” for taxpayers – even childless ones like myself – to question whether their money is being spent wisely toward the edification of future generations.
And it is certainly not Marxism for parents to spend their own money to send their children to private schools so that they may learn a different view of Marxism than the one (the writer) holds. There is no reason to demean parents for wanting the same things she also wants: a voice and a choice.
Sharon Jones
Sebring