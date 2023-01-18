A wish for luck for McCarthy
Good luck.
Good luck.
As the title implies, I wish Kevin McCarthy the best of luck as U.S. House of Representatives, speaker. After four days, 15 roll calls and a lot of chaos, the gavel finally went to McCarthy. The longest nomination session in 164 years.
I say good luck because as he may have the gavel, Trump’s 20 Maga people have the power. Concession after concession was given up by McCarthy while trying for their votes. One of the biggest concessions was the vote to vacate. This allows one person calling for the recall of the speaker. This happened to John Boehner and affected the retirement of Paul Ryan.
You can imagine the pressure on McCarthy to tow the line in satisfying the Maga group for the next two years. The fact that the present Republican Party is the majority now and Jim Jordan, a vicious attack dog for Trump is salivating at the chance to burn down every Democratic program out there, McCarthy will have a fine line to walk to be a forceful and successful speaker of the house knowing that at any time he can be recalled if he doesn’t agree with the methods and results of the various investigations.
So good luck. it could be a wild and chaotic two years as Trump is apparently still calling the shots.
Hal Graves
Sebring
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.